4 Patriots seal college commitments

Four Homewood High School seniors signed National Letters of Intent to participate in college track and field or cross-country during a ceremony held in the school's practice gymnasium on Wednesday, April 12.

Caroline Lawrence, Ann Mosely Whitsett, Paul Selden and Pierce Jackson put pens to paper before a crowd of family, friends and coaches.

"All four of these athletes -- Ann Mosely, Caroline, Paul and Pierce -- are the kind of people and athletes that we want to represent our program," Homewood head track and field coach Tom Esslinger said. "We really couldn't ask for more from them from a leadership standpoint, work ethic, dedication."

Lawrence, a three-time state high jump champion, inked her commitment to Auburn University. It was an easy choice for someone who grew up rooting for the Tigers.

"My heart's just always been at Auburn," she told The Homewood Star in December.

This spring, Lawrence has set a new high jump personal-best of 5 feet, 8 inches. The mark is tied for 15th nationally.

Whitsett, a three-time state champion in the mid-distance events, signed with Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Whitsett won the 400-meter title at February's state indoor track and field meet. It was her first individual state triumph since her freshman year, when she won the 800 meters both indoors and outdoors.

Lawrence and Whitsett have been integral to the historic success experienced by the Homewood girls track and field team in recent years. Their efforts have helped spur the Patriots to four state titles -- three outdoor, one indoor -- since 2014.

The pair also has contributed to multiple state champion relay teams. In February, they each ran a leg on the 4x400-meter relay squad that set an all-time state indoor meet record.

Selden and Jackson, on the other hand, will compete in both cross-country and track and field as collegians. Selden signed with the University of Alabama. Jackson signed with Samford University.

Selden has enjoyed a breakout senior year. He placed third at the Class 6A state cross-country championships this past fall and lowered his 5K personal best by nearly a minute, to 15 minutes, 58.5 seconds. He also notched a pair of top-four finishes in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs at February's state indoor meet.

Jackson, like Selden, has contributed to a dominant Homewood boys program over the course of his high school career. The Patriots have won five straight state cross-country championships, in addition to two state indoor titles (2014, 2015) and a state outdoor title (2014).

Esslinger said he's looking forward to watching all four signees take the next step in their careers.

"We're really excited for them," Esslinger said. "We can't wait to watch them compete at the next level."