Shades Cahaba Elementary to host Winter Festival fundraiser Feb. 24

Shades Cahaba Elementary School will host its annual Winter Festival at the school Saturday, Feb. 24, from noon to 4 p.m.

The event usually draws about 700-1,000 people and is the only fundraiser Shades Cahaba hosts each year, Principal John Lowry said.

The Winter Festival, which raised about $60,000 in 2017, is important, Lowry added.

“The money raised provides grant money to fulfill academic enhancement requests from the teachers,” he said.

Projects funded by previous festivals include Chromebooks, wobble chairs, kindergarten STEM boxes and Little Library and National Geographic subscriptions, according to the Shades Cahaba PTO website.

As usual, the festival will offer food, games, inflatables, a prize drawing and asilent auction.

This year, there will also be arcade-style games, face painting and a book walk, according to Lowry, who said many teachers and students take part in Winter Festival.

“Many teachers have items in the silent auction, and students can bid on items like going to see a movie with their teacher and three friends or visiting Do*It*Yourself crafts for a fun activity,” he said.

Students can also participate in the Owlmazing Race, an educational obstacle course the Friday before the festival, by recruiting family and friends to sponsor their race teams.

There is no admission charge at the festival, but the games, foods and activities all require tickets that can be purchased the day of the event.

For more information, call 871-1113 or go to sces.homewood.k12.al.us.