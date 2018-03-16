Our Lady of Sorrows third graders experience day on the Oregon Trail

Third graders at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School recently traveled the Oregon Trail without ever leaving school. The youngsters took a fun and educational trip back in time as part of their social studies curriculum to study the life of a pioneer and the hardships endured on the historic trail.

Students dressed in western-style attire and reenacted a day on the Oregon Trail with activities that included budgeting play money to purchase items for their adventure, writing letters with wax seals, playing a specialized computer game, square dancing, learning how to tool leather and making homemade butter and biscuits.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

