Our Lady of Sorrows third graders experience day on the Oregon Trail

× Expand Pictured here is Mia Hooten and Myca Banks dressed in western attire as a part of the Oregon Trail Day.

Third graders at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School recently traveled the Oregon Trail without ever leaving school. The youngsters took a fun and educational trip back in time as part of their social studies curriculum to study the life of a pioneer and the hardships endured on the historic trail.

Students dressed in western-style attire and reenacted a day on the Oregon Trail with activities that included budgeting play money to purchase items for their adventure, writing letters with wax seals, playing a specialized computer game, square dancing, learning how to tool leather and making homemade butter and biscuits.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.