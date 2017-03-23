OLS students show off artwork

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. OLS students featured a variety of mediums with their artwork, including graphite, charcoal, chalk and oil pastel, cake and liquid tempera, and pen and ink.

Every student at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS), from 4-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade, was recently represented in a special student art show.

Parents, students and parishioners all enjoyed their creative works in a special display presentation. Their artistic works featured a variety of mediums including graphite, charcoal, chalk and oil pastel, cake and liquid tempera and pen and ink.

The youngest students’ pieces were comprised of lively images of balloons, rocket ships and angels that introduced them to different mediums and the foundations of drawing.

As early as first grade at OLS, the children are informed through art history and express their artistic ability through their unique versions of Monet’s “Water Lilies.”

Detailed mixed media pieces of dinosaurs in their habitat helped to reinforce the second-graders’ classroom study. Additionally, these students’ paintings of “Madonna and Child” were also displayed for all to enjoy.

The third-graders enjoyed creating Three Wise Men paintings, while the students in fourth grade drew nighttime Nativity pictures in pastel. The fifth-graders painted apples inspired by Matisse, while students in grades 6-8 enjoyed innovative OP Art.

– Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.