× Expand Photo courtesy of Ginger Rouse. The team is coached by head coach L.J. Rouse and assistants Drew Binkley and Winston Ausmer. Players include: Charlie Sims, Alijah Lavender, Jake Dorough, Jack Ross, Aiden Wilson, Lathan Binkley, Evan Ausmer, Kaman Rouse, Haines Durkin, Gid Malone and R.C. Gartman.

The fourth-grade Homewood Patriots basketball team won the 2016 Iron City Invitational and the 2016 Jingle Bell Jam, posting a combined 10-1 record between the two events.