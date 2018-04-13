Hundreds gather for annual Homewood Grown

× 1 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 2 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 3 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 4 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 5 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 6 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 7 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 8 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 9 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 10 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 11 of 14 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people came out on the evening of April 12, 2018 to support the Homewood City Schools Foundation at the annual Homewood Grown event. × 12 of 14 Expand Erica Techo Homewood High School teacher Kelly Reaves reacts after hearing she has been selected to receive a Teacher Impact Award from Homewood City Schools Foundation. Each year, the Foundation selects teachers to honor and recognize at the Homewood Grown event. × 13 of 14 Expand Sarah Finnegan Edgewood Elementary teacher Carrie Baguley smiles as Emmie Smith of the Homewood City Schools Foundation reads off Baguley's nominations that earned her the Teach Impact Award on March 12 2018. × 14 of 14 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hall-Kent Elementary Shcool teacher Connie Collins wipes away a tear as Emmie Smith of the Homewood City Schools Foundation reads off the nominations Collins received to earn her the Teacher Impact Award on March 12, 2018. Prev Next

On the evening of April 12, hundreds of Homewood City Schools supporters gathered at SoHo Square for the fifth annual Homewood Grown fundraiser.

The fundraiser directly benefits the Homewood City Schools Foundation, which uses funds raised to give back to all Homewood City Schools. One of the ways the Foundation supports the schools is by giving grants to teachers within the school system for innovative classroom projects or for professional development. They also recognize teachers from each school who have made a significant impact on their students.

This year, at Homewood Grown, the Foundation presented five teachers with the Teacher Impact Awards:

Connie Collins, Hall Kent Elementary

Carrie Baguley, Edgewood Elementary

Rebecca Smith, Shades Cahaba Elementary

Eric Swope, Homewood Middle School

Kelly Reaves, Homewood High School

Each recipient was given $500 to be put toward classroom projects or professional development.

To learn more about the Homewood City Schools Foundation, click here.