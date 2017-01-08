Homewood City Schools delay Monday classes

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

Due to continuing icy road conditions after Friday's snow and sleet, Homewood City Schools made the decision to delay classes on Monday.

Students will arrive to school at 11 a.m. and faculty at 10:30 a.m., according to a release from HCS on Sunday evening. The release said the school system will continue to monitor conditions through Monday morning.

Though much of the snow and ice in Birmingham melted over the weekend, continued freezing temperatures have kept ice on bridges, shaded roadways and other isolated areas. The hazardous driving conditions have caused wrecks across the city and cases of motorists abandoning cars.