Homewood City Schools Foundation awards teacher grants

The Homewood City Schools Foundation surprised teachers at four Homewood schools this morning with the news that their grant requests had been funded.

The HCSF awards grants to teachers with innovative ideas for the classroom twice a year. The winners are chosen by a group of Foundation members.

This year, the Foundation gave more than $52,000 in funding, which is paid for through donations and fundraising events.

The grants included the following:

Edgewood Elementary

Assistive Technology for Reading and Writing: This will provide a Smart Pen, which records audio while writing and can transcribe written text, and a C-Pen Reader, which can scan text and turn it into audio. The pens will be used by students and teachers in grades 3-5.

Unlocking Comprehension: This grant will provide a new reading comprehension assessment, as well as resources to individualize help for struggling readers.

Next Steps in Guided Reading Instruction: Kindergarten classrooms will be provided with Next Steps reading kits, so all teachers can use the same books to teach and evaluate reading skills.

Hall-Kent Elementary

Students Coding with Students: Students in grades 3-5 will learn basic plugged and unplugged coding skills, which they will then use to teach K-2 students similar coding skills.

Second Grade Scope and Sequence Project: The grant will provide a professional learning day for second grade teachers to create a math instruction calendar for the year.

RISE (Risk-taking Individuals Striving for Excellence): RISE is a six-week summer program that provides academic intervention as well as fun activities.

Shades Cahaba Elementary

Now “U See” It! Making Abstract Concepts Concrete: This provides U See integer blocks for visual learning of math skills.

Summer Reading Grant: Struggling readers and English Language Learning (ELL) students will be given summer reading books, participate in a book swap and keep a journal about their reading.

Learning with All of the Lobes: First graders will learn about phonics with multi-sensory tools, and students reading above grade level will be given literature for small group instruction.

The Future Ready K-5 Classroom: A new interactive panel will be purchased for one second grade classroom to test and decide whether to replace the rest of the school's interactive panels with a new model.

Homewood High School

ACTFL - Where World Languages Collaborate: Teachers will be able to attend the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages Conference.

Colorado Education Initiative AP Summer Institute: This grant will enable teachers to attend the AP Summer Institute to learn best practices for AP classes.

Student of the Sport: Coaches will be able to use heart rate monitors to create training plans for their athletes and help their students understand the physical side of their sport.

Additionally, all elementary schools received grants for Specdrums in the music classrooms, which are app-connected rings that can be tapped on objects of different colors to create sounds. A grant for the elementary schools will also provide materials for specialty art activities such as styro printing, monoprinting, screenprinting, drawing, weaving and clay, as well as a subscription to Art Ed PRO for art teachers to access professional development and tutorials.

There were no grants awarded at Homewood Middle School, but the entire school system also received a grant to help teachers pursuing National Board Certification, which will include access to a database of lessons, as well as Swivl cameras to film lessons for analysis.