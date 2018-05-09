Homewood High ranked third in Alabama by U.S. News and World Report

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

U.S. News & World Report has named Homewood High School as the third best school in the state in its newest rankings.

Homewood High placed behind Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School in Montgomery and Mountain Brook High School, with Bob Jones High School in Madison and Oak Mountain High School rounding out the top five. HHS is ranked No. 520 out of more than 20,000 high schools that were reviewed nationwide and received a silver medal.

HHS placed second in these rankings in 2017.

U.S. News looks at state proficiency test scores in reading and math, graduation rates and AP test scores as an indicator of how the schools are preparing their students for college or the workforce. According to their website, the 2018 rankings are based on data from the 2015-2016 school year.

U.S. News reports that students studied for the 2018 rankings had a 64 percent participation rate in AP testing, had 52 percent proficiency in reading and 44 percent proficiency in math.

Based on exit exams and AP test results, Homewood High received a 57.2 score on the college readiness index. The graduation rate was 94 percent. See more U.S. News data about Homewood High here.

The full ranking of high schools in Alabama can be found at usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.