Homewood High’s Jackson White nominated to US Naval Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rep. Gary Palmer and Homewood City Schools. Jackson White Homewood High senior Jackson White.

Homewood High senior Jackson White is one of 27 students nominated by Congressman Gary Palmer to U.S. service academies.

White has applied to the U.S. Naval Academy and will be reviewed by the school to determine whether he will be admitted. White and the other nominees were recognized in a ceremony on Jan. 17.

His involvement in school includes varsity track and field since 2014, with several championship appearances, as well as Mu Alpha Theta and the National Society of High School Seniors. In addition, White won the 2015-16 Patriot Award in track and field, and he is a student ministry leader at Trinity United Methodist Church.

“I would like to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in order to serve my country and to help make a difference in the world. The academy prepares future leaders through its rigorous academic and physical challenges. The Naval Academy will help prepare me for the challenges I will face during my time in service and after,” White said.

– Submitted by Rep. Gary Palmer and Homewood City Schools.