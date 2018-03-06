Homewood alum teaches band clinic

× 1 of 2 Expand Rebecca McDaniel visits band students at Homewood Middle and Homewood High School. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

A former Homewood student visited Homewood Middle School and Homewood High School on Feb. 27-28 to offer a clinic and performance for band students.

Rebecca McDaniel Bio plays percussion chamber music and, after her time in Homewood City Schools, studied music with Dr. Omar Carmenates at Furman University (2014), coupled with a second degree in earth and environmental sciences. Her sound-centered interest in the environment was further nurtured during a yearlong post-graduate position in Furman’s Shi Center for Sustainability.

In 2015, the University of Missouri selected McDaniel as full-time percussionist for the Mizzou New Music Ensemble, commencing percussion studies for a master’s degree with Dr. Megan Arns. McDaniel co-founded Rare Form percussion trio to perform of newly commissioned works across Arkansas and Missouri.

Since 2017, McDaneil has served as an arts administrator with Grammy-winning quartet Third Coast Percussion, while instructing at Chicago’s socially-driven The People’s Music School. An ongoing collaborator of composer Matthew Burtner, Rebecca can soon be heard on the debut recording of his Six Ecoacoustic Quintets.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.