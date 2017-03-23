Students complete service project

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools.
As a service project this year, Hall-Kent Elementary fifth-graders put together “Journey Bags” that were given to children who enter into the Jefferson County DHR system. These bags included basic items often left behind when a child is being placed in foster care: socks, pajamas, toiletries, a blanket, photo album and either a toy or book.
The fifth-graders enjoyed being able to give back to other kids, and they hoped that these bags would help brighten their day.