Librarian honored

× Expand Photo courtesy of Edgewood librarian Fran Woodruff and Principal Matt Kiser. Edgewood Principal Matt Kiser nominated and recommended Woodruff for this award in the spring.

Edgewood Elementary School Librarian Fran Woodruff has been selected as a Herman Moore LAMP (Library and Media Professionals) Award winner for outstanding service to Alabama libraries. She was recognized on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Gardendale Civic Center. Edgewood Principal Matt Kiser nominated and recommended Woodruff for this award in the spring.