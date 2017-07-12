Edgewood Elementary offers Little Free Library to students

Edgewood Elementary School has begun a new project that is available for all students, their very own Little Free Library.

Located in front of the school by the gym doors, this allows students 24/7 access to reading materials. Children can place one of their own books into the LFL and then they can take a new book from there to take home and read. Edgewood’s hope is that this project of sharing personal books will spread the love of reading.

The idea began last fall when fifth grade enrichment students began a yearlong architecture unit. This unit included a visit to Williams-Blackstock Architecture Firm and the Homewood Board of Education and culminated with the design of a Little Free Library for the school. The engineering and construction phase of the project was then completed by Edgewood parent John Petrella.

-Submitted by Homewood City Schools.