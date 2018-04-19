We Love Homewood Day returns May 5

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Kids and kids at heart were able to ride on compact amusement rides at We Love Homewood Day on May 6, 2017, when hundreds of Homewood community members spent the day celebrating Homewood.

Homewood’s biggest celebration of the year will be held on Saturday, May 5, this year.

We Love Homewood Day is a full day of events to bring together the community. It starts with the We Love Homewood Day 5K at 7:30 a.m. at Homewood Central Park. Registration is $25 per person and the deadline to register is May 3. The race includes chip timing, awards and a mostly-flat course through Homewood.

Central Park will also host the main festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will include a vendor expo, a DJ providing music and a silent auction. Families can enjoy rides, inflatables, barbecue, a taco food truck and classic carnival food such as ice cream, snow cones and funnel cakes.

There is no admission fee to enter the festival, but rides require individual tickets or a $15 wristband for unlimited rides all day.

Several community organizations will be participating in the festival. The Rotary Club will hold its annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition and Bake Sale, and there will be demonstrations from North Star Martial Arts and Dance Trance Birmingham. The Homewood High School Marching Band will lead a pep rally at 1 p.m.

In the evening, the We Love Homewood Day Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the Public Library and floats and parade marchers will travel down Oxmoor Road to Edgewood’s business district. At 6:45 p.m. there will be presentations of awards for the city’s Employees of the Year, Teachers of the Year and Citizen of the Year.

End the day at the Edgewood Street Party, with dancing and music from the band Starz Live. The dancing will last from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Visit homewoodparks.com/special-events/we-love-homewood-day for more information.