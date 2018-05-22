Vulcan to celebrate 114 years

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler. Vulcan will be celebrating 114 years on June 3.

This month, thousands are expected to stop by Birmingham’s iron man and celebrate 114 years of Vulcan.

At the Vulcan Birthday Bash on June 3, community members are invited to Vulcan Park and Museum to celebrate with kid’s activities, a virtual reality game room from GameStop, a climbing wall with Mountain High Outfitters, face painting, clowns and a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” sung by Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham City Council President Valerie Abbott, according to public relations director Kara Kennedy.

The day is about celebrating the history and symbolism of Vulcan.

“For 114 years, Vulcan has stood as the unifying symbol that stands high on Red Mountain connecting downtown Birmingham and connecting the people of Birmingham,” Kennedy said, adding that people can also see the new Kiwanis Centennial Park and Kiwanis Vulcan Trail during the celebration.

In past years, the birthday bash has drawn between 1,500 and 3,000 visitors, Kennedy said.

At last year’s celebration, Vulcan received a $5,000 birthday present to go toward the park. While there will not be any big reveals at this year’s event, Kennedy said there will be something new. However, as of press time, she was not able to reveal what that was.

For more information about this year’s Vulcan Birthday Bash, go to visitvulcan.com.

Vulcan Birthday Bash

WHERE: Vulcan Park & Museum

HOURS: June 3, noon to 4 p.m.

TICKETS: Free to attend

WEB: visitvulcan.com