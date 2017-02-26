Trinity UMC holds Lil' Lambs consignment sale

× 1 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 2 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 3 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 4 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 5 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 6 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 7 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 8 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 9 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 10 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 11 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers × 12 of 12 Expand Jesse Chambers Prev Next

Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood held another installment of its popular Lil’ Lambs consignment sale – featuring gently used toys, children’s clothing and furniture – at the church gymnasium on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

Volunteers and sellers were allowed to shop Lil’ Lambs early at a preview sale held Thursday night.

The proceeds from Lil’ Lambs – the sales are held twice a year, in the spring and fall – are used to help fund Trinity’s outreach work locally and abroad, according to Eleanor Christiansen, the church’s director of children’s and family ministry.

That work includes mission trips in Birmingham, Memphis and foreign countries – sometimes with partners that serve children.

Other projects include working with a food bank to provide meals for needy children in Homewood City Schools.

“We look to share God’s love with our neighbors,” Christiansen said.

Shopper Kathi Hogin of Homewood was at the sale on Friday picking out numerous garments at bargain prices for her grandchildren in Waco, Texas – a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy.

“I will spend more on the shipping than I will on the clothes,” she said, laughing.

A Trinity UMC member, Hogin always shops Lil’ Lambs and finds it to be a quality sale. “Everything is clean,” she said. “No stains. It’s really nice.”

At the end of Lil’ Lambs, all unsold items marked donate are shared with the Trinity’s Modern Family Ministry Closet, which serves area foster families, and My Child’s Closet, which serves people in difficult situations who need clothing for their children, according to the church web site.

The dates of the fall Lil Lambs sale will be Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 14-16, according to Christiansen.

The preview sale will be held Sept. 14 from 4-8 p.m., Christiansen said. Volunteers will be able to shop at 4 p.m., sellers at 5 p.m. and members of the public who pay a $5 preview fee at 6 p.m.

The public sale will be held Sept. 15-16.

For more information about Lil’ Lambs and other church programs, call 879-1737 or go to trinitybirmingham.com.