The Bell Center rallies team spirit for annual Tailgate Challenge

Photo courtesy of The Bell Center. This year's Tailgate Challenge encourages people to show their team spirit and support The Bell Center.

Getting excited for the upcoming football season can now include supporting a good cause.

The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs will host its annual Tailgate Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 26, in front of The Bell Center. The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., provides participants with a way to show team spirit and donate to The Bell Center’s mission of maximizing potential in children at risk of developmental delay.

Kelly Peoples, marketing and developmental director of The Bell Center, said guests should expect lots of family fun.

“Eventgoers will enjoy tastes of tailgating food at various team tents during an afternoon of music, kid friendly events and team rivalry,” Peoples said. “Celebrity judges will be on hand to judge each of the teams on most team spirit, best tasting food and best all around.”

Judges confirmed so far are Lance Taylor, Jim Dunaway and Ryan Brown from WJOX RoundTable; Will and Reed Lochamy and Scott “Reg” Register from Birmingham Mountain Radio; and Ashlee Jones from Coca-Cola. These judges will use a point system to decide winners. The crowd will also participate in judging by voting for its favorite in the “People’s Choice” category. All proceeds go to The Bell Center.

Tickets bought in advance are $15 per person, while children 12 years and younger are free. Tickets bought day-of are $20 for adults and $5 for children.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Peoples at kpeoples@thebellcenter.org or call at 879-3417. Updates about the Tailgate Challenge can be found at thebellcenter.org or on its Facebook page facebook.com/thebellcenter.