Southland International Trucks earns prestigious presidential award

Southland International Trucks, a locally owned full-service dealership, was recently honored with the International Truck Presidential Award.

The award, introduced in 2017, honors the top 7 percent of dealerships — those that achieve the highest level of performance in operating and financial standards, market representation and customer satisfaction.

Southland International Trucks has been locally owned and operated since 1986 by President and owner Drew Linn. Southland has a full-service dealership in Homewood and employs more than 235 people statewide.

The company has six locations throughout Alabama in Birmingham, Homewood, Huntsville, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. Winner of the 2013 American Truck Dealers Award, Southland stocks new and used trucks, trailers and buses. They also offer one of the largest parts inventories in the Southeast and have more than 90 service bays.

Southland is one of only 14 International dealerships in the United States and Canada to earn this recognition in 2017.

Submitted by Southland International Trucks.