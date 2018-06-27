Red Mountain Park opens sensory-friendly trail

× 1 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell There are 14 activity stations along the sensory trail that engage vision, hearing, touch and more. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. × 2 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell There are 14 activity stations along the sensory trail that engage vision, hearing, touch and more. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. × 3 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell There are 14 activity stations along the sensory trail that engage vision, hearing, touch and more. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. × 4 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell There are 14 activity stations along the sensory trail that engage vision, hearing, touch and more. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. × 5 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell There are 14 activity stations along the sensory trail that engage vision, hearing, touch and more, including a short rock climbing wall. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. × 6 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Visitors experience the activity stations along the sensory trail. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. × 7 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell There are 14 activity stations along the sensory trail that engage vision, hearing, touch and more, including this set of playable chimes built by a Homewood Eagle Scout. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. × 8 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Visitors enter the sensory trail after the ribbon cutting. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. × 9 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Red Mountain Park Commissioner Cheryl Morgan speaks during a ribbon-cutting at the sensory trail. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. × 10 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Birmingham City Council member Jay Roberson, along with an audience member named Sam, speaks during a ribbon-cutting at the sensory trail. Red Mountain Park officially opened its sensory trail on June 27, 2018. Prev Next

A new trail with accessibility for all opened at Red Mountain Park in late June.

The new Butler Snow Sensory Trail includes 14 activity stations that engage the senses, from smelling herbs and touching different forest materials to birdcalls and musical pots and pans. The trail’s stations include a short rock wall, bench swings and a quiet zone for families to sit and enjoy the forest.

Red Mountain Park held a ribbon cutting for the new trail, which is 0.14 miles long, on June 27. Park Commissioner Cheryl Morgan called the opening a “highly anticipated” day. Director of Natural Resources Rachel Ahrnsen said the park first received a grant for the project in 2016.

The Butler Snow Foundation, a charitable branch of the Butler Snow law firm, provided the seed money for the Sensory Trail. Morgan and park Director of Philanthropy Monica Romano said a number of local organizations also donated to the Sensory Trail’s construction.

These included many local groups dedicated to serving individuals with mental or physical disabilities, including the Lakeshore Foundation and Exceptional Foundation in Homewood. Samford University and several Eagle Scouts also contributed to the project, including Homewood resident Harrison Lowery, who spent about six workdays building a set of playable musical chimes.

Birmingham City Council member Jay Roberson called the ribbon cutting a “very special day as we show inclusion.” Those who attended the ribbon cutting got the chance to walk the trail and try out the activity stations.

In addition to the sensory trail, Red Mountain Park also offers reservations of off-road wheelchairs and sensory bags, which include headphones, sunglasses and fidget toys, at no cost.

Ahrnsen was part of the team that originally came up with the idea of a sensory trail and said she “just got swept away” with excitement about the project. On the day of the ribbon cutting, Ahrnsen said the trail is “something that is really needed in this community” and uncommon in the area.

“I think it’s bigger than I originally envisioned,” Ahrnsen said while walking the completed trail.

Red Mountain Park is located at 281 Lyon Lane. Learn more at redmountainpark.org.