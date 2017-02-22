Police offering citizens academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Police Academy. Citizens Police Academy Citizens Police Academy range day instruction.

Learn more about the day-to-day life of Homewood’s police officers through their citizens academy.

Training and Special Operations Sgt. Justin Self said the eight-week course includes lessons in departmental organization, vice/narcotics, use of force, vehicle stops, pursuits, DUI investigations, crime scenes, evidence collection, accident investigations and a tactical team demonstration. There is also one day at a gun range for a firearms safety and handling session.

The next session begins March 14 and lasts until May 2. Self said the classes are on Tuesday nights at the police headquarters, 1833 29th Ave. S., from 6 to 8 p.m., except the gun range session held on a Saturday. The classes are open to Homewood residents and people who work in the city.

To apply, email Self at justin.self@homewoodal.org or pick up an application at the Homewood Police headquarters.