Patriot Day at Vestavia Hills City Hall

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. The bagpipes are played during the 2016 Patriot Day ceremony.

Vestavia Hills will take its turn this year at the over the mountain tradition of spending the morning of Sept. 11 in solemn remembrance.

At 8:30 a.m. at Vestavia’s City Hall, members of the Vestavia, Mountain Brook and Homewood communities will gather for a moment of silence, prayer and contemplation of the events 16 years ago.

Brig. Gen. David Ling, commander of the Army Reserve Sustainment Command of Birmingham, will be the featured speaker at the event. Ling was formerly the director for U.S. Forces Korea, which works to maintain military readiness in the region and strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

Just Singin’ from Vestavia Hills High School is scheduled to perform as well.

Vestavia Hills City Hall is located at 1032 Montgomery Highway. Parking is available in both the front and rear of the building.

For more information, contact Assistant Fire Chief Marvin Green at mgreen@vhal.org.