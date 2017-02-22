Olympic bronze medalist joins festivities at 2017 Wine 10K

With the spring season comes a parade of runs and races, with each event offering something for everyone.

But for those looking for a little extra fun, the Birmingham Wine 10K offers a post-race pick-me-up like none other: mimosas.

On March 11, runners will take to the streets, starting at Patriot Park and making their way to Lakeshore Plaza.

In the interest of safety and hydration, runners will only be given water and Gatorade along the way, provided by Buffalo Rock, but at the finish line they can sample craft beer and wine.

This year, the Wine 10K will also feature a chance to meet and compete against 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn, who was the first American to medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

“We are excited to have Emma in Birmingham and to have her at the 2017 Wine 10K,” said Joseph Longoria, executive director of the National Center for Sports Safety, which hosts the event.

In addition to competing with Coburn, runners will have the opportunity to win cash prizes if they are one of the top five male or female finishers, with the top finishers receiving $400. There will be an additional $100 prize for anyone able to break a course record, set for male runners at 34:25 by Scott Fuqua and for female runners at 35:38 by Erica Speegle.

Runners can also participate as part of a team.

Runners and teams can register online through March 8, as well as in person at Trak Shak in Homewood from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10 or on race day at Lakeshore Plaza.

For more information or to register, go to wine10k.com.