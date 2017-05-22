Oakmont’s Spree set for 7th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Peggy Gunnels. The seventh annual Spree is set for June 10.

Trinity West Homewood’s Oakmont Campus will continue a tradition from its days as Oakmont United Methodist Church. The seventh annual Spree is back June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be at 914 Oak Grove Road and is open to everyone, said Trinity receptionist Peggy Gunnels.

“This event is a fundraiser to help with missions outside the church and projects within the church,” Gunnels said.

The event is held in conjunction with the United Methodist Men’s barbecue. Vendors are able to rent table space in the Christian Life Center. Vendors can include individuals selling yard-sale items, arts and crafts and collectibles, as well as those with a home business or a small business, said event leadership team member Mark Gore.

“People with a home business or a small business will rent a table to advertise or to sell their products,” Gore said.

Vendors pay $25 for a booth, which includes an 8-foot table and chairs.

Gore said that, in addition to the barbecue, there is also a bake sale. The United Methodist Women run Spree and the bake sale.

“We have done both events for years, but we put them together about five years ago,” he said. “We try to get the local neighborhood to visit. Good food, fun social event and a chance to buy some local products.”