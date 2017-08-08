Merrick Wilson to Lead Homewood Rotary Club

× Expand Submitted by Mary Wimberley, Homewood Rotary Club.

Merrick Wilson has been elected president of Homewood Rotary Club for 2017-2018. Wilson, the communications director for Homewood City Schools, was installed at the club’s July 13 meeting by Rotary International assistant district governor Mike Wade, a member of Shades Valley Rotary Club.

Other new officers are John Palieschesky, president-elect; Damian Veazey, secretary; Robert Sprain, treasurer; and Carol Chesnutt, immediate past president.

Club directors are Walter Brown, Bo Duke, Glenn Ellis, Kevin Maddox, Janice Scholl and Debbie Sema.

Committee chairs are Mike Hathorne, club service; Deborah Fout, grants; John Krontiras, international service; Mike Hathorne, vocational service; Carol Chesnutt, events and development; Darwin Metcalf, membership; Janice Scholl, Rotary International Foundation; Bo Duke, Bill Crawford Educational Foundation; and Debbie Roberson and Mary Wimberley, public relations.

Homewood Rotary has a long-standing tradition of providing about $12,000 in scholarships annually to deserving Homewood High School graduates. Other community projects include an annual bake sale and sidewalk chalk art festival at We Love Homewood Day, presentation of dictionaries to local third grade students and financial contributions to Homewood Library and other area organizations.

The club meets each Thursday at noon at Homewood Library on Oxmoor Road.

Rotary International is a service organization that brings together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Rotary’s primary motto is “Service above Self.”

