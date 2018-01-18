Lover’s Leap at Red Mountain Park open to couples Feb. 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tomiko Franklin. A couple takes part in the annual Lover’s Leap on the zipline at the Kaul Adventure Tower at Red Mountain Park in February 2017. At least 20 couples have taken part in the leap each year since 2013, when the event began.

Couples seeking an exciting way to celebrate Valentine’s Day should perhaps look no further than the sixth annual Lover’s Leap at Red Mountain Park.

At the Leap, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m., couples will climb 80 feet to the top of the Kaul Adventure Tower and take a thrill ride on a zipline — the 1,000-foot Mega Zip.

“Couples and individuals love the experience of taking the plunge side-by-side down the zipline in the dark,” said Kasey Moore, RMP director of marketing.

“It’s definitely a bonding experience to take the first step off that platform in the sky, but you get to do it together, and that’s what makes it so special,” Moore said.

The cost is $45 per person, which includes two side-by-side zips, a guided hike into the park, flowers for the women and a complimentary photo to commemorate the evening.

Weather permitting, the couples will enjoy s’mores made on a fire.

Couples should dress for the weather and arrive 30 minutes prior to their zip time.

Closed-toed shoes are required.

For reservations and to review requirements for participation, call 913-7899 or go to redmountainreservations.org.