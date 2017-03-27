Jazz in the Park back for 2nd year at Central Park

× Expand Ron Burkett

For the second year, the Homewood Arts Council and Magic City Smooth Jazz will join together to present Jazz in the Park at Homewood’s Central Park, 1604 Oxmoor Road. The free event is April 9 at 3 p.m.

This year’s featured artist, Kim Scott, is a classical and jazz flutist who hails from Birmingham and is known for her high-energy performances. In high demand, Scott also has play dates scheduled this year at the Preserve Jazz Festival, Atlanta Smooth Music Festival and the Catalina Island JazzTraxx Festivals. She serves as chair of the Alabama School of Fine Arts music department, host of the Block Party radio show, is a member of the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra, and gives solo performances across the country and abroad.

According to Diane Litsey, Homewood Arts Alliance chair, about 500 people were in attendance at the 2016 program with more expected this year.

“April is Jazz History Month and a perfect time to present jazz and introduce it to new audiences,” Litsey said. “Live performance is like nothing else, and it’s right here in Central Alabama with all ages welcome to be with us, picnic and enjoy the music.”

Attendees are also encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, and food trucks have been invited, she said.

Jazz in the Park is a creation of Magic City Smooth Jazz, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing cultural activities through various styles of jazz in the state. Since 2008, Magic City Smooth Jazz has hosted more than 90 free public concerts. In its eighth season, Jazz in the Park series concerts will be held April 9 through Oct. 1 and are designed to encourage cultural arts activities in underserved communities while exposing new audiences to the arts.

For more information, visit the Homewood Arts Council’s Facebook page, or contact Litsey at 213-7866 or diane@thedancefoundation.org.