David Eldridge chosen as new Dawson senior pastor

Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, in a vote by church members on Aug. 6, called David Eldridge to be their next senior pastor. He is currently serving as pastor at First Baptist Church Clinton in Clinton, Miss.

Eldridge has a bachelor of arts in Christian Studies from Mississippi College in Clinton; a master of divinity from Beeson Divinity School in Birmingham; and a Ph. D. in preaching from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in New Orleans.

Before serving at First Baptist Church Clinton, Eldridge was pastor at three other Mississippi churches: Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo, First Baptist Okolona in Okolona, and Eastlawn Baptist Church in Pascagoula. He also served as Associate Pastor of Pineywood Baptist Church in Gardendale, Ala. While in college he served as a student minister, college minister, youth minister and activities minister in local churches and also as a summer missionary in Wales, UK.

Eldridge is married to Danielle Eldridge, and they have three children: Hayden, Luke and Jonathan. More information is available at dawsonchurch.org/DrDavidEldridge.

