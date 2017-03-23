Baptist Health Foundation hosting ‘wine, women and shoes’ event

The Baptist Health Foundation is hosting a women’s only event at The Club this April as a fundraiser for its Patient Assistance Fund.

“Wine, Women and Shoes” will take place April 13 starting at 5 p.m. and include a wine tasting, shopping, fashion show, auction items, food and “charming shoe guys,” according to a flyer for the event.

The Baptist Health Foundation’s patient assistance fund ensures patients at Brookwood Baptist Health who cannot afford medical care are able to receive assistance after they leave the hospital. This assistance includes take-home medications, transportation, food supplements and other items.

Tickets to the event are $125 for a general ticket, $1,250 for a table of 10, $175 for VIP and $1,750 for a VIP table of 10.

This year’s emcee will be style coach Megan LaRussa.

For more information on the event, go to winewomenandshoes.com/event/Birmingham.