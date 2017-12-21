A look ahead: Public safety to move from 29th Avenue to Bagby Drive

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. The location on Bagby Drive of the future public safety office.

The city is expecting to break ground on its new public safety headquarters in summer 2018.

The headquarters is planned to be built on Bagby Drive. The Planning Commission in November approved combining 68, 70 and 90 Bagby Drive into a single parcel to house the new facility.

Preliminary development plans presented to the Planning Commission showed a three-story building housing police and court functions, including a jail, courtroom, training and patrol rooms, 911 dispatch and administrative offices, as well as parking for police vehicles and the public.

City Planner Vanessa McGrath said design and engineering for the building will continue until around April, and the plans will need to come back before the city for final approval. Construction should start this summer and continue until January 2020.

The current police and court building at 1833 29th Ave. S. will continue to operate until the new facility is complete.

The city has not made a decision on the future of the property, though leasing or selling it for commercial use has been discussed. Some residents are in favor of creating a passive park on the site, as well.