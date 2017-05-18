Sunday open house: May 21

Sunday 2-4 p.m.
×
334 Dixon Avenue
- Edgewood
- MLS #782183
- $574,900
- 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- Scott Butler, 205.706.5836
×
227 Oglesby Avenue
- Edgewood
- MLS #777530
- $564,900
- 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- Scott Butler, 205.706.5836
×
5708 8th Court, South
- Crestwood
- MLS #781836
- $259,900
- 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
- Hosted by: John Newell, 205.532.0959
×
605 Broadway Street
- Edgewood
- MLS #779461
- $450,000
- 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
- Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742
×
1202 Irving Road
- Edgewood
- MLS #780993
- $299,900
- 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath
- Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456
×
711 Zelda Place
- HOMEWOOD
- $549,900
- MLS#758233
- 4 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
- Leigh Ann Wilson 205-410-9002
Email achandler@starnespublishing.com to be featured.