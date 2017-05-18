Sunday open house: May 21

Sunday 2-4 p.m.

334 Dixon Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #782183
  • $574,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

227 Oglesby Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #777530  
  • $564,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

5708 8th Court, South

  • Crestwood
  • MLS #781836
  • $259,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Hosted by: John Newell, 205.532.0959

605 Broadway Street

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #779461  
  • $450,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

1202 Irving Road

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #780993  
  • $299,900
  • 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath
  • Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456

711 Zelda Place

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $549,900
  • MLS#758233
  • 4 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Leigh Ann Wilson 205-410-9002

