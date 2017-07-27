Sunday open house: 7-30-17

415 Sterrett Avenue

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $399,000
  • MLS#783454
  • 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths
  • Kaylei Seidner 615-600-1235

547 Bristol Lane

  • Homewood
  • $450,000   
  • MLS# Coming Soon
  • 6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Bath
  • Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456

505 Oxford Circle

  • Edgemont
  • $400,000  
  • MLS #789682
  • 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094

206 St Charles St.

  • Edgewood
  • $740,000  
  • MLS #787570
  • 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

917 Irving Road

  • Edgewood
  • $525,000
  • MLS# Coming Soon
  • 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

