Sunday open house: 7-30-17

415 Sterrett Avenue
- HOMEWOOD
- $399,000
- MLS#783454
- 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths
- Kaylei Seidner 615-600-1235
547 Bristol Lane
- Homewood
- $450,000
- MLS# Coming Soon
- 6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Bath
- Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456
505 Oxford Circle
- Edgemont
- $400,000
- MLS #789682
- 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094
206 St Charles St.
- Edgewood
- $740,000
- MLS #787570
- 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
- Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259
917 Irving Road
- Edgewood
- $525,000
- MLS# Coming Soon
- 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742
