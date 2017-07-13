Sunday open house: 7-16-17

708 Broadway Street

  • Edgemont
  • $450,000  
  • MLS #789004
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Leesa Warren, 205.542.5093

1525 Wellington View Road

  • Edgewood
  • $695,000  
  • MLS #788563
  • 5 Bedroom / 5 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

505 Oxford Circle

  • Edgemont
  • $400,000  
  • MLS #789682
  • 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath
  • Leigh Lewis, 205.835.2066

432 Berry Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • $525,000  
  • MLS #788246
  • 4 Bed / 3 Full, 2 Half Bath
  • Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456

905 Stuart Street

  • Edgewood
  • $325,000  
  • MLS #789468
  • 3 Bed / 2 Bath
  • Jesse Edwards, 205.516.5533

205 E Linwood Drive

  • Edgewood
  • $650,000  
  • MLS #786192
  • 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath
  • Stephanie Mullen, 850.512.7246

