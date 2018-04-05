Sunday open house: 4-8-18

×
557 Durham Drive
- Hollywood
- $710,000
- 4 Bedroom / 4 Bath
- Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259
×
504 Broadway Street
- Edgewood
- MLS #808147
- $399,000
- 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
- Reba Myer, 205.218.8318
×
1407 Melrose Place
- Edgewood
- MLS #812073
- $364,900
- 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath
- Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742
×
- 517 Oxford Circle
- Edgewood
- MLS #809342
- $399,900
- 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Danielle Wade, 205.966.9600 & Billy Wade, 205.283.0698
×
406 Broadway Street
- Edgewood
- MLS #812246
- $365,000
- 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath
- Nicole Crawford, 205.440.7906
×
- Edgewood
- MLS #811159
- $599,999
- 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
- Scott Butler, 205.706.5836
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 802369
- 3 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
- $499,900
- Matt Robinson, RealtySouth, 205-907-7171
To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays.