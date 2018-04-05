Sunday open house: 4-8-18

557 Durham Drive

  • Hollywood
  • $710,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 4 Bath
  • Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

504 Broadway Street

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #808147   
  • $399,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Reba Myer, 205.218.8318

1407 Melrose Place

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #812073   
  • $364,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742
  • 517 Oxford Circle
  • Edgewood
  • MLS #809342   
  • $399,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Danielle Wade, 205.966.9600 & Billy Wade, 205.283.0698

406 Broadway Street

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #812246    
  • $365,000
  • 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Nicole Crawford, 205.440.7906

1036 Saulter Road

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #811159   
  • $599,999
  • 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

520 Clermont Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 802369
  • 3 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
  • $499,900
  • Matt Robinson, RealtySouth, 205-907-7171

