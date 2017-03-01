Standoff at the Park at Buckingham resolved

Homewood police received word of shots fired at a vehicle the morning of March 1 in the parking lot of the Park at Buckingham, 114 Aspen Circle, and responded to the apartment complex, where two persons of interest had blockaded themselves in an apartment, said Sgt. John Carr with the Homewood Police Department.

After calling in the tactical and negotiating teams, negotiators were able to convince the persons of interest to exit the apartment and were taken in for questioning, said Carr. The situation was resolved with no injuries around 2 p.m.