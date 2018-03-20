Samford University graduate programs receive national recognition

× Expand Samford University

On Tuesday, March 20, Samford University received national recognition in the 2019 U. S. News & World Report graduate rankings for its business, education, law and nursing graduate programs.

The rankings recognized programs based on a variety of factors, including selectivity, reputation, faculty credentials and student engagement.

“While rankings are only one measure of a university’s effectiveness, we always are pleased when our programs receive national recognition,” said Samford Provost J. Michael Hardin. “The faculty in all our graduate programs continue to develop innovative curricula and clinical experiences that meet the needs of our students and the market.”

Learn a little more about the programs below.

Both Samford nursing programs were ranked recognized among the top tier in the nation, with the Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.) program in Ida Moffett School of Nursing ranked 58 th nationally, a significant increase from its 2018 ranking of 81 st nationally, and the Master’s degree programs in nursing ranked 78 th , a move up 14 spots from the 2018 ranking.

The trial advocacy program in Cumberland School of Law was ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Graduate programs in Brock School of Business and Orlean Beeson School of Education were included in the top 200 nationally.

U.S. News & World Report also recognized Samford’s graduate programs in business and education in its 2018 Best Online Programs rankings, with The Brock School of Business M.B.A. program ranking in the top quartile at No. 68. The M.S.E. programs rank No. 70 nationally, placing the school in the top tier of online graduate education programs.

To learn more about the Samford graduate programs, go to samford.edu/programs/graduate.