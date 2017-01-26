I Do with a View hits decade of Valentine’s Day nuptials

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum. I Do with a View returns on Valentine’s Day this year.

This Valentine’s Day, several local couples will tie the knot in the shadow of Birmingham’s most iconic statue.

I Do with a View is an annual event for Vulcan Park, offering a series of wedding packages on Feb. 14 for couples who want a special ceremony but don’t want to deal with all the planning. This will be the event’s 10th year.

Twelve participating couples will have a 30-minute ceremony at the park with up to 20 friends, a reception, bouquet and boutonniere, professional photographs, hors d’oeuvres and Champagne and cake for the bride and groom. The one sunset package, which Vulcan director of public relations and marketing Morgan Berney said already has been claimed, is more expensive and includes more seats and photographs, wedding cake for all guests, a honeymoon hotel stay and other extras.

Each couple works with Vulcan Park’s chosen vendors to make small personal changes to their ceremonies, but the appeal of I Do with a View is that most of the planning is done before the couples get involved. Berney said I Do with a View is a good way to have a stress-free wedding that is still complete.

This year’s vendors include Allison R. Banks Stationery, Cakes by Audrey, GoPro Event Solutions, Jennifer Woodbery Photography, RD Designs and Savoie Catering.

For more information, go to visitvulcan.com/event/i-do-2017.