Homewood Police arrests suspect in sexual abuse case

Arick Michael Spitzer

The Homewood Police Department announced on Sept. 27 that it has arrested and charged Arick Michael Spitzer, 20, for sexual abuse second degree. He was processed at the Homewood Police Department on a $300 bond.

Sgt. John Carr with Homewood Police said the incident occurred over the Labor Day weekend and that sexual abuse second degree is committed if "they [the offender] subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable by reason of some factor other than being less than 16 years old; or they, being 19 years old or older, subjects another person to sexual contact who is less than 16 years old but more than 12 years old."

Sexual abuse second degree is listed as a misdemeanor, which contributes to the amount of the bond. "The elements in this case were not present for the requirements of the state statute for sexual abuse first degree, which is a felony," Carr said.