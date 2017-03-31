Dawson to host Samford disaster simulation training

× Expand Caroline Summers, Samford University Samford safety drill Samford students conduct a medical emergency drill on the university campus in 2015.

Samford health sciences students will have the chance to put their medical training to the test next week with the annual disaster simulation training, held at Dawson Family of Faith.

The simulation will replicate the aftermath of a disaster, and students from the Schools of Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health will have to provide assistance and treatment to the "victims." This year's simulated disaster will be a natural gas fire in a dorm, according to a press release from the university's College of Health Sciences.

The students will be assisted by professors and community partners such as American Red Cross, Homewood Fire Department, Northflight Aeromedical Services, Jefferson County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency, Regional Paramedic Services and more. About 400 people in total will be at Dawson, located at 1114 Oxmoor Road, for the event.

Students will put classroom skills to work in evaluating patient emotional needs, triage, preparing patients for transport and post-simulation debriefing. The press release said this year, nutrition and dietetic students will work with the Birmingham Baptist Association's Feeding Unit, providing meals to the medical workers and patients.

The simulation will be April 4 from 1:15 to 3 p.m. Homewood Police will block off Manhattan Street, from Evergreen Avenue to Dale Avenue, and Gainswood Road, between Irving Road and Manhattan Street, from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. Oxmoor Road, between Dale Avenue and Clermont Drive, will be closed from 1:45 to 2 p.m. and again from 2:40 to 2:50 p.m. to allow the Northflight helicopter to land and take off.