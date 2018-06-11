Council sets meeting dates for Edgewood Manor, stormwater management discussions

Courtesy of KADCO Homes
Edgewood Manor
A proposed 12-home development called Edgewood Manor, at Carr Avenue and Saulter Road, was rejected in a tie vote by the Planning Commission on April 3, 2018.
Opponents of the proposed 12-home subdivision at Carr Avenue and "short" Saulter Road will have a chance to voice their objections to the City Council at a July 23 public hearing.
The Edgewood Manor subdivision, proposed by Kessler Homes, includes 12 Tudor-style homes starting around 2,200 square feet and prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. The developers have requested the land at 800, 802, 806 and 808 Carr Avenue and 809 Saulter Road be rezoned from Neighborhood Preservation District, which matches surrounding properties' zoning, to Planned Residential District.
At a contentious June 5 meeting, the Planning Commission approved Kessler's preliminary development plan with some revisions to match NPD zoning rules about roof height, side property setbacks and lot width, along with prohibition of gated access to the planned road and secondary structures on the lots.
The Commission had a tied vote in April over whether to recommend the rezoning request, which must be voted upon by the full council.
At both meetings, residents came out in large numbers, most of whom opposed the developments on the basis of the size and density of the planned houses and concerns over their impact on traffic, stormwater runoff and Homewood classroom sizes.
Several residents noted the time the city has spent refining its NPD ordinances, and that they shouldn't be set aside in this instance. Only a few residents were supportive of the development, stating that they would like more families in the area and felt the new homes would be better than the rundown house and vacant lots that Edgewood Manor would replace.
There will be two public hearings for the Edgewood Manor development on July 23, the first to approve the preliminary development plan and the second to approve the rezoning request. Council members did not state opinions on the project when they set the hearing date at tonight's meeting, though Ward 5 Representative Jennifer Andress stated in a June 11 email to Ward 5 residents that she would not vote in favor of the rezoning.
The council's public works committee will also consider updates to the city stormwater management ordinances to meet Stormwater Management Authority regulations at its June 18 meeting.
Council members first heard about new regulations at a February meeting. The city will now receive an individual stormwater permit rather than a collective countywide one. Though SWMA will continue to provide most stormwater inspection and training services, Homewood must now serve as the liable party to ensure that the city meets all state and federal regulations.
The tasks outlined in February include an array of documentation and control measures to track runoff and prevent pollution around the city, including spill cleanup and tracking of municipal use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers. Homewood must also undertake public education about runoff, waterway pollution and hazardous material disposal techniques.
Homewood's ordinance must include creation of a Stormwater Management Program Plan and a way for the public to report complaints about runoff or incorrect procedures.
The original date set for adoption of the new ordinance was at the end of March, but at tonight's meeting, Building, Engineering and Zoning Department official Greg Cobb said the council must adopt a new ordinance by June 30.
The ordinance, which is drafted similar to Vestavia Hills' new SWMA ordinance, is currently being reviewed by city attorney Mike Kendrick and will be sent to council members on Wednesday, June 13, to review prior to next Monday's meeting. At the request of Ward 2 Representative Mike Higginbotham, the city is going to put a copy of the proposed ordinance on its website, in the SWMA public forum section, to invite public comment. Kendrick said the ordinance will be posted sometime after it is sent to council members.
The council also:
- Made Seminole Drive a southbound one-way street between Manhattan Street and Oxmoor Road, due to traffic at Trinity United Methodist Church. The ordinance also prohibits parking on the western side of the street.
- Approved $32,000 for additional engineering studies in the Oxmoor Road redesign project.
- Approved $10,805 for new wooden light poles at the 500 block of Windsor Drive, as well as $585 in annual maintenance.
- Approved a contract with Kelly Landscape Architects for work on the Patriot Park connector sidewalk from Hillmoor Lane. Kelly has also been hired for city work on Spring Park.
- Approved work in the right-of-way for a home at 908 Highland Road, after the developer offered to provide additional stormwater piping for the adjacent Sims Garden property, which has had runoff issues.
- Approved work in the right-of-way at 1012, 1014 and 1018 Grace Street, after a resurvey showed the work would not impact the Board of Education property.
- Approved a sign ordinance variance for Little Donkey, 2821 Central Avenue, to replace its existing signs.
- Approved a crosswalk on the south side of the Poinciana Drive and Bonita Drive intersection.
- Approved a stop sign on Woodfern Drive at 16th Terrace.
- Approved transfer of money from the insurance fund budget to purchase a new Chevy Tahoe for the Police Department before the fund receives insurance proceeds later this month.
- Approved $1,000 to be considered an official sponsor for the Birmingham Bowl's fan guide.
- Approved a retail liquor license for Oxmoor Bar and Grill, which plans to locate at 162 West Oxmoor Road in the former Homewood Diner location.
- Approved renewal of a contract with Motorola for radio consoles and system upgrades.
- Approved the replacement of the city's senior planner position, formerly held by Vanessa McGrath, with a zoning supervisor position. Inspections official Wyatt Pugh said the change will be more accurate to the job duties McGrath was performing, as well as being a lower pay grade. The city has not filled the position.
- Carried over discussion of a sign variance for 285 Palisades Boulevard, where State Farm Insurance agent Frank Ippolito had placed his company sign on top of the wagon in front of the building. The sign ordinance considers the wagon as part of the sign unless he relocates it to the ground, which makes it too large to fit the city ordinance. Due to the unusual situation with the wagon and an existing sign on the building, naming it as the "Buddy Wade Building," the council decided to research the situation before making a decision.
- Set June 25 public hearings for a sign ordinance variance at 76 Green Springs Highway and a public nuisance request at 260 Oxmoor Road due to excessive growth and litter.
- Set July 9 public hearings for condemnations of the properties at 101 Ventura Avenue, 2900 16th Place (detached garage only),1602 Ridge Road and 28 Edgehill Road.
- Dropped public nuisance requests for 1117 Hardwick Lane and 1849 South Lakeshore Drive.