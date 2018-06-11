Council sets meeting dates for Edgewood Manor, stormwater management discussions

× Expand Courtesy of KADCO Homes Edgewood Manor A proposed 12-home development called Edgewood Manor, at Carr Avenue and Saulter Road, was rejected in a tie vote by the Planning Commission on April 3, 2018.

Opponents of the proposed 12-home subdivision at Carr Avenue and "short" Saulter Road will have a chance to voice their objections to the City Council at a July 23 public hearing.

The Edgewood Manor subdivision, proposed by Kessler Homes, includes 12 Tudor-style homes starting around 2,200 square feet and prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. The developers have requested the land at 800, 802, 806 and 808 Carr Avenue and 809 Saulter Road be rezoned from Neighborhood Preservation District, which matches surrounding properties' zoning, to Planned Residential District.

At a contentious June 5 meeting, the Planning Commission approved Kessler's preliminary development plan with some revisions to match NPD zoning rules about roof height, side property setbacks and lot width, along with prohibition of gated access to the planned road and secondary structures on the lots.

The Commission had a tied vote in April over whether to recommend the rezoning request, which must be voted upon by the full council.

At both meetings, residents came out in large numbers, most of whom opposed the developments on the basis of the size and density of the planned houses and concerns over their impact on traffic, stormwater runoff and Homewood classroom sizes.

Several residents noted the time the city has spent refining its NPD ordinances, and that they shouldn't be set aside in this instance. Only a few residents were supportive of the development, stating that they would like more families in the area and felt the new homes would be better than the rundown house and vacant lots that Edgewood Manor would replace.

There will be two public hearings for the Edgewood Manor development on July 23, the first to approve the preliminary development plan and the second to approve the rezoning request. Council members did not state opinions on the project when they set the hearing date at tonight's meeting, though Ward 5 Representative Jennifer Andress stated in a June 11 email to Ward 5 residents that she would not vote in favor of the rezoning.

The council's public works committee will also consider updates to the city stormwater management ordinances to meet Stormwater Management Authority regulations at its June 18 meeting.

Council members first heard about new regulations at a February meeting. The city will now receive an individual stormwater permit rather than a collective countywide one. Though SWMA will continue to provide most stormwater inspection and training services, Homewood must now serve as the liable party to ensure that the city meets all state and federal regulations.

The tasks outlined in February include an array of documentation and control measures to track runoff and prevent pollution around the city, including spill cleanup and tracking of municipal use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers. Homewood must also undertake public education about runoff, waterway pollution and hazardous material disposal techniques.

Homewood's ordinance must include creation of a Stormwater Management Program Plan and a way for the public to report complaints about runoff or incorrect procedures.

The original date set for adoption of the new ordinance was at the end of March, but at tonight's meeting, Building, Engineering and Zoning Department official Greg Cobb said the council must adopt a new ordinance by June 30.

The ordinance, which is drafted similar to Vestavia Hills' new SWMA ordinance, is currently being reviewed by city attorney Mike Kendrick and will be sent to council members on Wednesday, June 13, to review prior to next Monday's meeting. At the request of Ward 2 Representative Mike Higginbotham, the city is going to put a copy of the proposed ordinance on its website, in the SWMA public forum section, to invite public comment. Kendrick said the ordinance will be posted sometime after it is sent to council members.

The council also: