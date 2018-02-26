Council considers plan for Patriot Park connector sidewalk

× Expand Courtesy of City of Homewood Patriot Park Connector A proposed connecting path between Hillmoor Lane and Patriot Park.

The City Council revived plans to build a connecting sidewalk near Patriot Park at tonight's meeting, which seemed potentially stalled two weeks ago during a sidewalk work session.

The connector path from Hillmoor Lane to the park was on the council's high priority list for 2018, especially with construction moving forward on the Patriot Park pool. However, the city's lack of property meant that constructing the path would require gaining right-of-way access from homeowners along the route, as well as dealing with building over a culvert.

Residents from Hillmoor Lane and the surrounding area attended the Feb. 12 work session and voiced their support for the path. The city has worked with the homeowners that would be affected and presented four design options on Feb. 19.

The plan that the City Council asked its finance committee to consider tonight, Scheme D, would require easements from two homes in order to build a five-foot-wide path from Hillmoor to Patriot Park, as well as two boardwalks to cross the culvert in two locations, and it would connect with the existing walking loop in the park. The cost of building the sidewalk, boardwalks, hedges or a privacy fence and sod to match existing lawns would be about $61,100. This does not include the cost of easements from the property owners.

The other designs proposed building a boardwalk along the length of the culvert for most of the route, upping the cost to $124,400-$164,200.

The finance committee will consider funding Scheme D next Monday night, March 5. See the rest of the City Council's high priority sidewalk projects for 2018 here.

× Expand Sydney Cromwell JROTC Proclamation Mayor Scott McBrayer reads a proclamation honoring Homewood High School's Air Force JROTC during the Feb. 26, 2018 City Council meeting.

At tonight's meeting, the City Council also: