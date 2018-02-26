Council considers plan for Patriot Park connector sidewalk

Courtesy of City of Homewood
Patriot Park Connector
A proposed connecting path between Hillmoor Lane and Patriot Park.
The City Council revived plans to build a connecting sidewalk near Patriot Park at tonight's meeting, which seemed potentially stalled two weeks ago during a sidewalk work session.
The connector path from Hillmoor Lane to the park was on the council's high priority list for 2018, especially with construction moving forward on the Patriot Park pool. However, the city's lack of property meant that constructing the path would require gaining right-of-way access from homeowners along the route, as well as dealing with building over a culvert.
Residents from Hillmoor Lane and the surrounding area attended the Feb. 12 work session and voiced their support for the path. The city has worked with the homeowners that would be affected and presented four design options on Feb. 19.
The plan that the City Council asked its finance committee to consider tonight, Scheme D, would require easements from two homes in order to build a five-foot-wide path from Hillmoor to Patriot Park, as well as two boardwalks to cross the culvert in two locations, and it would connect with the existing walking loop in the park. The cost of building the sidewalk, boardwalks, hedges or a privacy fence and sod to match existing lawns would be about $61,100. This does not include the cost of easements from the property owners.
The other designs proposed building a boardwalk along the length of the culvert for most of the route, upping the cost to $124,400-$164,200.
The finance committee will consider funding Scheme D next Monday night, March 5. See the rest of the City Council's high priority sidewalk projects for 2018 here.
Sydney Cromwell
JROTC Proclamation
Mayor Scott McBrayer reads a proclamation honoring Homewood High School's Air Force JROTC during the Feb. 26, 2018 City Council meeting.
At tonight's meeting, the City Council also:
- Approved an as-needed contract with NewFields for future services if odor issues appear in West Homewood again. The contract states that work will be charged hourly, ranging from $100 to $140 per hour, up to $12,000.
- Approved a retail beer and table wine license for Lucky Cat Rolled Creams, 2908 18th Place South.
- Approved a contract with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce to share the cost of an economic development contract with Daniel Communities.
- Approved up to $2,500 to fund irrigation repairs at 1800 Mayfair Drive.
- Approved work in the city right-of-way at 1914 28th Avenue South.
- Approved the addition of services for the homeless for consideration in next year's budget.
- Declared some hoses and furniture from the Fire Department as surplus property.
- Condemned 2531 18th Place South, as the home currently is dilapidated and has feral cats, according to city inspections official Wyatt Pugh.
- Dropped a request to condemn 2516 17th Street South due to the homeowner fixing neglected and unsafe parts of the property.
- Set a March 12 public hearing to consider rezoning 1700 and 1708 29th Court South from Office Building District and Central Business District to Institutional District in order to have consistent zoning for future development.
- Set March 12 public hearings for a sign ordinance variance request at 1045 Broadway Park and a fence variance at 1810 25th Court South.
- Dropped a request for a sign ordinance variance request at 234 Green Springs Highway.
- Recognized the Homewood High Air Force JROTC chapter with a proclamation.
- Opened the Ward 5 Park Board seat applications until March 12.
- Appointed Stewart Roberts to the Planning Commission seat vacated by Mike Brandt. Roberts is serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals until a replacement is appointed.