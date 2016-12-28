A look ahead at 2017: Arts council schedule

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Pickin' in the Park Musicians perform together at Pickin' in the Park.

The Homewood Arts Council will establish its 2017 schedule later this month, according to council Chairwoman Diane Litsey.

Litsey said the council must work with the city government, including parks and recreation, to set dates for its events because they use city facilities. However, they have decided the months for their major annual events:

► Gallery Exhibits featuring local history and artists at Rosewood Hall Lobby in March, May and September;

► Jazz in the Park concert with Magic City Smooth Jazz at Central Park in April;

► Pickin’ in the Park and Handmade Art Show at Central Park in October.

For more information, find the Homewood Arts Council on Facebook or contact Litsey at 213-7866 or diane@thedancefoundation.org.