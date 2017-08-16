Wine-ol-ogy

GREAT BODY WITH A NICE NOSE. THE STEMS AREN'T BAD EITHER!

Find the perfect match at Wine-o-logy and be a part of the 8th annual Birmingham Restaurant Week! Sample wines from Alabama Crown and The Wine Group, enjoy complimentary appetizers, and live music at The Wine Loft, Birmingham's top wine bar.

Guests will sample a flight of 5 wines served with a perfect food pairing. After the tasting, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of their favorite wine from the offering. The featured wines will also be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.

Purchase tickets here: https://brw2017wineology.instagift.com/