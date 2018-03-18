On March 18, residents will be able to go out to Red Hills Brewing Company to support the Homewood Athletic Foundation with some good, clean, cornhole fun once again. This will be the third year for the annual Cornapalooza, which originally started as a spring fundraiser for the foundation. Last year they raised about $15,000.

Event organizer John Wallace said the number of attendees has grown each year and he’s hoping that trend continues.

In addition to the main event — the tournament — Wallace said they are closing part of Reese Street for kid’s activities and an additional eight to 10 cornhole sets. Homewood High School and Homewood Middle School coaches are going to officiate the games and once the tournament is complete, guests are welcome to play on the boards.

“Homewood is a special place because of the sense of the community that we have here,” Wallace said. “One of the things that brings a community together is sports and the pride we feel when one of our own wins. So the best way to honor that and build on that sense of community is to have a fun, family friendly afternoon with a little competition.”

Cornapalooza registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. the day of the event and the tournament will start at 2 p.m.

Tickets will include admission and food from Little Donkey. “Homewood AF” T-shirts will also be for sale. The cost for teams to participate is $400. To purchase tickets or to sign up to compete, email HomewoodAF@gmail.com.