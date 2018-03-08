Attendees will sample a wide variety of food and beverages from 30 local restaurants at the 17th annual Taste of Homewood, to be held in Rosewood Hall at SOHO Square, on Thursday, March 8, 5:30-8 p.m.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosts the event, which raises money for the organization’s economic development efforts and other programs, as well as some college scholarships for local students.

The appeal of the long-running event is clear, according to Sarah Anne Elliott, the Chamber’s community relations & marketing director.

“What more could you want?” she said. “Enjoying unlimited beer, wine and samplings from some of Homewood’s most popular restaurants while socializing with your neighbors and helping Homewood grow into a stronger community.”

There were about 400 attendees in 2017, Elliott said.

At the Homewood Star’s press time, participating restaurants included Taziki’s, Jackson’s, Chick-Fil-A, Little Donkey, O’Henry’s Coffees, Pastry Art Bake Shop, The Happy Catering Co., Landry’s Seafood House and Chicken Salad Chick, according to the event website.

Some restaurants taking part only recently opened in Homewood, including BarTaco, Mason Dixon Bakery and Red Hills Brewing Company, Elliott said.

Acoustic guitarist Allen Barlow will provide live music. The event is presented by The Homewood Star.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 the day of the event. Children under the age of six are admitted free with the purchase of an adult ticket. To buy tickets, go to 2018tasteofhomewood.homewoodchamber.org.