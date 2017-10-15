Aaron Lee Tasjan is an indie-folk artist known for great songwriting and strong live shows, earning comparisons to Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. Local talent Early James will open.

Vulcan Park and Museum will host its popular Vulcan AfterTunes outdoor concert series in October, with a series of three top-quality headliners offering indie-folk, New Orleans brass and alt-country.

The events are a chance to “chill out in Birmingham’s backyard with your lawn chairs and blankets and bring the whole family out to enjoy some of the country’s best new entertainers,” said Morgan Black, director of marketing & public relations.

Attendees can buy wine, craft beer and soft drinks. There will be food trucks on site. The event will also offer a kids’ zone.

All opening acts play at 2:30 p.m. and the headliners at 4 p.m.

General admission is $20, $18 in advance. Vulcan Park members pay $12, $10 in advance.

Children are $8, ages 4 and under are admitted free.

For more information, call 933-1409 or go to visitvulcan.com/events. Tickets are available at the web site.