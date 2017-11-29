The Better Than Therapy Book Club: “The Widow”

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

“The Widow” by Fiona Barton. 

When the police started asking questions, Jean Taylor changed into a woman with the ability to carry on when bad things began to happen.

But that woman’s husband died last week, and Jean doesn’t have to be her anymore. There’s a lot Jean hasn’t said over the years about the crime her husband was suspected of committing. She was too busy being the perfect wife, standing by her man while living with the accusing glares and the anonymous harassment.

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

