World-class drummer and percussionist, Sheila E, has performed with the likes of Ringo Starr, Marvin Gaye, Prince, Beyoncé, Herbie Hancock, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan and George Duke. Sheila E is a fearless multi-instrumentalist, equally proficient on guitar and bass. Actress. Mentor. Philanthropist. One of life’s constants for Sheila E. comes down to a simple phrase: follow the beat. Her impeccable inner rhythm is the pulse behind a trailblazing career that still knows no bounds.

“To me, the stage is like my living room, or my home, and when you come over to my house, I have to be a hostess and invite you in so that we can have a great time.” – Sheila E