Russia: History and Controversial Leaders

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Osher Lifelong Learning Institue (OLLI). Every Tuesday 9/3-9/24 Jackie Nuby will discuss History, national symbols, diversity and culture, language, Czars and the Romanov Dynasties, the Revolution and Soviet era, Lenin, Trotsky. Post-communism to the present: Yelstin and Putin; US/Russion Involvement See our catalog; www.Ollibham.org

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
