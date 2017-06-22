Panel Discussion - Entrepreneurship: Fail Fast, Fail Often

Velocity Accelerator 1500 1st Ave N , Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Everyone has an idea, but not everyone knows how to turn that idea into a reality. Luckily, we know a few people that do! Join us as Birmingham's top entrepreneurs share their first-hand experiences of failure and success in the business world. Come experience an invaluable night of knowledge sharing, networking, and socializing with the city's brightest entrepreneurs.

Please register if you plan to attend. We are looking forward to seeing you!

Velocity Accelerator 1500 1st Ave N , Birmingham, Alabama 35203

2055884232

